Flint PD searching for hit- and-run suspect

FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI

The Flint Police Department is asking for help in the search for a hit-and-run suspect.

On Nov. 10 at 6 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run accident that happened on Miller Road, east of Austins Parkway, in Flint Township.

Detectives have met with surrounding businesses to collect surveillance footage and are following up on leads.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a mid-90s to late 2000s burgundy pickup truck with damage to the highlights.

The driver was described as a male in his 40s.

If you have any information, contact Detective Minto at 810-600-3262.

