Flint PD searching for hit- and-run suspect

Last year, Justin Havard was convicted and sentenced to eight years in prison for killing an infant in 2013 in Jasper, Texas. Now, he’s out of prison after serving just 13 months.More >
The internet is not happy. Why? Because a little kid allegedly destroyed $1,300 worth of makeup.More >
A Michigan priest who lives at a property worth more than $1 million has been ordered to trial on embezzlement charges.More >
The Saginaw Nouvel varsity football team has advanced to the state championship.More >
Authorities have identified a woman killed after her vehicle rolled into a water-filled ditch.More >
Allegations of abuse and assault by students at a Mid-Michigan school district are sending shock waves through the community.More >
A man has been charged after allegedly texting an undercover agent in an attempt to buy a young girl to have sex with and eventually marry and have children with.More >
The health department and animal control officers have returned to a Mid-Michigan pet store at the center of numerous complaints and say the owner is making improvements to the facility and said he is complying with what needs to be taken care of.More >
Family members say a father was stabbed to death outside his New Jersey home when he tried to defend his 8-year-old son from being robbed of a pair of sneakers.More >
A New York woman has been sentenced for killing her pregnant friend and cutting the baby out of the expectant mother's body on her wedding day.More >
