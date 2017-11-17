High school students compete to stock food pantry

Students at a Mid-Michigan high school waging a personal war against poverty are putting their hands where their hearts are to give people in need the basics of life and competing to see who can help the most.

“When people are down and out, some of them just don’t have resources to go to,” said Barb Smith, chairperson of Feed the Bus of Grand Blanc. Smith also runs the Fish Food Pantry.

As the holiday season begins, Smith said many folks may be missing out on basic necessities because they simply can’t afford them.

“The early sign of the Romans, when someone was hungry they would put a fish symbol on their door and so the neighbors would come by and drop off food,” Smith said.

So with the motto “neighbors helping neighbors,” Grand Blanc High School has been hosting Feed the Bus week to help out the Fish Food Pantry and the community as a whole.

"From corn to green beans, even shampoo because people need that stuff more than we do," said Jeff Reed, high school junior.

Grades nine through 12 have spent the week raising money and collecting items while also competing for a class prize of $500.

The students said it's a fun rivalry between each class, but it's also a way to showcase the Bobcat pride.

"We're all giving back to the community and it's really pulled our school together for this common goal," said Grace Mora, high school senior.

Mora said she is a little bummed the junior class is winning, but said it's still special to come together. The sophomore students said they agree.

"It's kind of showing responsibility and respectfulness and it's kind of just showing that us Millennials can do these things," said Joe Johnson, sophomore class president.

