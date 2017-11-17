Officer charged with firing gun into car in which woman hurt - WNEM TV 5

Officer charged with firing gun into car in which woman hurt

PAW PAW, Mich. (AP) -

A southwestern Michigan police officer has been charged with recklessly firing her gun during a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle that left one person with minor injuries.

Mattawan police Officer Chelsey Omilian was arraigned Friday on the charge punishable by up to 90 days in jail and $500 fine. She was released and couldn't be reached for comment.

The charges stem from a Nov. 3 incident in which nearby schools were locked down. Michigan State Police Lt. Chuck Christensen said the bullet or shrapnel from the vehicle struck a woman in the car, wounding her knee.

The driver, Gary Kingsbury, has been charged with unlawfully using a motor vehicle and resisting and obstructing police. He remains jailed.

Mattawan Chief Scott Herbert says in a release Omilian fired because she thought Kingsbury was trying to run her over. She's no longer working for the department.

