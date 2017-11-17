Lighting ceremony brings in the holidays

Christmas is almost upon us and the Saginaw Water Treatment Plant kick-started the season in style.

Hundreds of residents came to the lighting ceremony at the treatment plant Friday.

Horse-drawn carriages were taking people up and down Ezra Rust Drive.

Saginaw firefighters lined the street with two fire trucks to show kids the inside of the truck and give them some safety tips.

Food vendors served hot dogs, popcorn, elephant ears, Mexican cuisine, coffee, hot chocolate and more to keep people warm.

The carolers sang at the steps of the plant’s building before unveiling the Christmas lights at 6 p.m.

Santa also made an appearance to sing and ask kids what they wanted for Christmas.

