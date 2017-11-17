Thieves steal tires from drivers training car

A community is in disbelief after a sticky handed criminal robbed a local school of some of the tools it needs to teach students.

All four tires were stolen from one of the vehicles used by the Sears drivers education school in Saginaw Township.

"It's ridiculous. I mean, it's not a hot rod obviously. It's a car that a beginner driver drives for the first time," said Ron Coburn, Saginaw resident.

Saginaw Township police said the police report is not complete yet so there isn't a lot of information about what happened.

The car was parked in the Fashion Square Mall parking lot when it happened.

"It's a little concerning actually because you bring your family and friends out shopping and thinking you're gonna be safe," Coburn said.

For now, the car is stuck in the parking lot.

An employee for the driving school said the manager has been working on the issue all day.

