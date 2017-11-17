Saginaw Nouvel's football team advances to state championship

The Saginaw Nouvel varsity football team has advanced to the state championship.
The undefeated Panthers beat West Iron County 17-14 Friday night.
This will be the first time the team plays in the state finals since they last won in 2011.
