Shoppers hunt for good deals at deer widows event

While the men are away, the deer widows will play.

There are also plenty of female hunters hitting the woods in search of deer, but others are hitting the hunting grounds of local shopping malls to search for a great deal.

"They're hunting for bucks and we're hunting for sales," said Jennifer Anderson, shopper.

Businesses were jam-packed with people on the move for those perfect Christmas gifts Friday night.

"We come over girls weekend away. Three days, two nights, shopping and having fun," Anderson said.

She planned her entire weekend around the annual Deer Widows event at the Birch Run Premium Outlets. She stood in line for free food and drinks, special sales and more.

Many others also came out to snag some deals even from places as far as Ohio, like Wendy Lilly.

"It's girls shopping weekend, widows weekend. So we love it. We've been here I think eight years now," Lilly said.

Lilly and her group take the shopping event seriously. They even coordinate their outfits.

The event is all weekend long.

Chicos, Under Armour and North Face are offering 40 percent off their entire store. While others like Carters and Ann Taylor Loft are offering 50 percent.

Those are just a few of the stores slashing prices.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.