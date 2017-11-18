U of M, MSU face off in charity competition

The Salvation Army in Mid-Michigan is doing a friendly competition, including two of your favorite college teams, for a great cause.

Three special locations in Midland will feature kettles representing Michigan State University and the University of Michigan.

This competition will spark the spirit of giving to see which fan base can raise the most.

Those kettles can be found at Family Fare, Kroger, and the Midland Mall Food Court.

