U of M Flint hosts holiday food giveaway

Local families are struggling to have a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, but thanks to one food drive, their dinner tables will be filled this holiday.

"It means a lot of things," said Qwetisha Holmes.

For Holmes, a local food giveaway means her family will have a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal. She said she takes care of foster children and this helps a lot during the holidays.

"It's great to have because Flint is going through so much with the water crisis," Holmes said.

The University of Michigan-Flint hosted its sixth annual holiday food giveaway, which will feed over 400 Flint families. Gary Ashley, the program director, wants to take some of the stress off struggling families.

"I hope all the food we get out today eases some of the burden for the families in our community," Ashley said.

The food was donated by the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan and the volunteers came from all over the community. The turkeys were donated by Walmart.

Susan Borrego, the U of M Flint Chancellor, estimates this drive alone will feed almost 2,000 people. She said it's all about giving back to those that need it the most.

"How privileged we are to have a place to sit down and eat," Borrego said. "People around us and food around us. We are blessed to be able to pass on some of that good fortune."

Borrego says since the start of the drive, the food giveaway has provided over 200,000 pounds of food. As for Holmes, what could have been a dreary Thanksgiving will now end up being more than great.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.