U of M Flint hosts holiday food giveaway

His mother saw this as a wonderful opportunity to teach him respect through a unique punishment that quickly gained attention online.More >
A man has been charged after allegedly texting an undercover agent in an attempt to buy a young girl to have sex with and eventually marry and have children with.More >
The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society saved 48 puppies and dogs found freezing inside an Alberta town’s dump.More >
Last year, Justin Havard was convicted and sentenced to eight years in prison for killing an infant in 2013 in Jasper, Texas. Now, he’s out of prison after serving just 13 months.More >
Plans to arrest a man on outstanding warrants ends with the arrest of another man as well.More >
Brantley, a 6-year-old boy with an inoperable brain tumor, said all he wanted for Christmas this year was ornaments for his Christmas tree. When the sheriff's department found out, they made sure his dream came true.More >
The top officer at U.S. Strategic Command said an order from President Donald Trump or any of his successors to launch nuclear weapons can be refused if that order is determined to be illegal.More >
A community is in disbelief after a sticky handed criminal robbed a local school of some of the tools it needs to teach students.More >
Actress Ann Wedgeworth played Lana Shields on "Three's Company." She was 83.More >
Precision Shooting is recalling 17,000 crossbows after discovering they can discharge unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard to the user and bystanders.More >
