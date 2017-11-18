Two more Mid-Michigan teams move on to the finals

Two more Mid-Michigan high school football teams are moving on to the finals.

Ithaca won with 27 against St. Francis’s 0. The Yellowjackets are returning to the finals for the seventh time in eight seasons. St. Francis has made it this far before as they made it to the finals in 2009. Ithaca will be moving on to the state finals.

Division 5's Swan Valley won with 29 to 14 against Reed City. Swan Valley made history tonight as this is the first time in the high school made it to the state finals. This was their fourth semifinal in 12 seasons. The Coyotes made it to the semi-finals by winning 46-34. Swan Valley will also be heading to the state finals.

West Catholic won 25 to 21 against Frankenmuth. This was the first time Frankenmuth made it into a championship game, but from the close game, the Falcons will be moving on the finals.

Central Lake won against Deckerville with 32 to 30. Central Lake is improving from their final season of 2-7. This is the first time the Trojans have made it to the state finals.

