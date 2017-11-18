Organization gives winter coats to kids who need it

It’s time to break out the winter coats, but sometimes new ones for the kids add up fast.

“I have Mary, she’s 10, and then my son Mattew he’s 8, my niece is Rain and she’s 6,” said Martha Bowens, a mother from Bridgeport.

That’s Bowen’s three kids and they grow more and more each year.

That means by the time winter comes around they’ve grown out of last year’s coat.

“We got a referral from our church to help Warm a Child for the winter and they’re giving them coats and gloves and hats and stuff to help out,” Bowens said.

That help is coming from Evelyn McGovern, the Co-Founder of Women of Colors. The organization has been keeping Saginaw kids warm with this program for 25 years.

“We have over 1,000 kids registered for coats in the last couple years,” McGovern said. “So that means there’s a need for our kids to be warm every winter and so we just want to do our part in making sure that every child receives a coat that needs one.”

The Bowen’s family stopped by the Warm a Child event to do exactly that, get a brand new coat for Michigan’s winters.

TV5 followed along with 6-year-old Rain to help pick out her new coat.

“I think I want purple,” Rain said.

She had a tough choice because organizers made sure all the kids had more than enough options.

McGovern said parents get a little relief during the holidays with one less expense to worry about.

No family left empty handed thanks to thousands of donations.

“It takes a village to raise our children and we need help,” McGovern said.

Bowens couldn’t agree more.

“I think it’s great that they have resources like this to help single parent homes and those that are less fortunate and so forth, but it helps lighten the load,” Bowens said.

