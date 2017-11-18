Saginaw Strings take the stage for their fall concert

The sweet sounds of the Saginaw Strings filled the First Presbyterian Church as students showcased their skills in a fall concert.

Since 2011, violin, viola, cello, and bass classes for youth have been provided through the music program, helping students explore and grow their musical abilities.

“They’re playing,” said Anna Leppert-Largent, the director of Saginaw Strings. “They know how to manage their instrument, they know when it’s out of tune, they know how to use their bow, you know they go from ‘what am I doing?’ to ‘I know what I’m doing.’”

You can register for their classes on the Saginaw String’s website.

