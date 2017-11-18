CMU men's basketball team crushes Eureka

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) -- David DiLeo scored a career-high 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Cecil Williams scored 17 points and collected 13 rebounds and Central Michigan beat Division III level Eureka 103-68 on Saturday.
Five Chippewas scored in double figures, and Central Michigan's 20 3-pointers tied the program record for most 3s in a game. The team went 20 for 51 from 3 (39.2 percent) and had a rebounding advantage of 55-37.
DiLeo scored the game's first basket on a layup and later made a 3 and a pair of free throws to put Central Michigan up 12-2 on the way to a 52-33 halftime lead. DiLeo's eighth 3-pointer of the game put CMU up 91-55.
Gavin Peppers never missed from the floor and finished with 17 points on 6-for-6 shooting from the field, three coming from behind the 3-point line, and made both his free throws.
Hank Thomas led Eureka with 21 points and Shea Feehan added 20.
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.