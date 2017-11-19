Owosso family safe after house fire

One Owosso family is safe after they escaped a house fire that is still under investigation.

On Nov. 19 at 7:54 a.m., Owosso Public Safety responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of Roslyn Dr.

A child in the house alerted the rest of the family about a fire in the front of the house.

The two parents and four children were able to escape the house before the fire department arrived.

When responders arrived, they found the fire was extending through the front windows.

Owosso firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

Two children were taken to Memorial Hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

