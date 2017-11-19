Two killed in Sanilac County home invasion

An early morning home invasion left one person injured and two others dead.

It happened about 5 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 in the 4300 block of Holbrook Road in Greenleaf Township.

A caller told 911 dispatchers three men broke into his home and shot him in the leg. The caller said gunfire was returned and one or more suspects were shot.

One of the suspects died at the home and the others fled on foot, police said.

When officers arrived at the house, a vehicle was found in the ditch at Holbrook Road and S. Germania Road. Inside the vehicle was a Flint man who died from a gunshot wound, police said.

The vehicle was reported stolen from the Flint area in October.

The Sheriff’s Office said they are still investigating this case and they have all suspects in custody.

