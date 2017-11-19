Pedestrian hit by car in Target parking lot - WNEM TV 5

Pedestrian hit by car in Target parking lot

Posted By Stephen Borowy
KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while walking through a Target parking lot.

The accident happened Nov. 18 at the Target on Tittabawassee Road in Kochville Township.

Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies and Emergency crews responded to the accident around 5:45 p.m.

At this time, officers are not releasing the condition of the victim.

