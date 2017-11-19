Garage destroyed in Carrollton Township fire

A garage fire broke out in a local neighborhood Sunday.

Fire crews and police were sent to 3410 Sunnyview Drive in Carrollton Township around 4 p.m. on Nov. 19.

The garage was destroyed by the fire and some damage was done to the back of the house.

The Carrolton Fire Chief said the homeowner was watching TV when he noticed his garage was on fire.

There were no injuries reported.

Police and firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.

