Benefit held for mother with rare cancer

"It’s a very rare thing only about 300 to 400 people a year get it in the U.S.," said Sara Sheskey.

Sheskey is talking about her very best friend Mandie Berger-Stone. Who recently received a grim cancer diagnosis, gland cancer.

Shesky says only one in a million people get it each year.

"She is fighting it she’s doing a really great job," said Sheskey.

Sheskey said, with the help of Mandie's family, they decided to join in on this battle against cancer. They held this benefit at the Saginaw Yacht Club in Essexville.

The group held a silent auction, bake sale and a 50/50 raffle. Sheskey says her dear friend isn't new to adversity, Mandie has also been battling Multiple Sclerosis for 17 years, yet never gives up.

"She raises three amazing kids and works full-time. She does anything for anybody," said Sheskey.

All of the money raised will go towards Mandie's medical bills.

Mandie is being treated at U of M hospital in Ann Arbor. She just finished her first round of chemotherapy. She will continue the treatment after Thanksgiving. Even with a long road ahead, Mandie couldn't be more thankful for her life and the people in it.

"It’s absolutely amazing. I’m so grateful for everybody that came and all the businesses that donated something. Never have I felt so grateful," said Berger-Stone.

