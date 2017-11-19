Daughter of Lebanese refugees among Michigan Rhodes scholars - WNEM TV 5

Daughter of Lebanese refugees among Michigan Rhodes scholars

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Stephen Borowy
Connect
MICHIGAN (AP) -

A Dearborn Heights woman who's the daughter of Lebanese refugees and a Michigan State University zoology graduate are among the latest group of U.S. Rhodes scholars chosen for post-graduate studies at Oxford University in England.

Nadine K. Jawad of Dearborn Heights is a Truman Scholar and senior at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor pursuing a bachelor's degree in public policy and biology. At Oxford, she plans to study international health and tropical medicine.

Clara C. Lepard of East Lansing, a May graduate from Michigan State, works as a research assistant in the university's Research on the Ecology of Carnivores and their Prey Lab. She will pursue a doctorate in zoology at Oxford.

The Rhodes scholarships cover all expenses for two or three years of study starting next October.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.