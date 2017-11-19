Daughter of Lebanese refugees among Michigan Rhodes scholars

A Dearborn Heights woman who's the daughter of Lebanese refugees and a Michigan State University zoology graduate are among the latest group of U.S. Rhodes scholars chosen for post-graduate studies at Oxford University in England.

Nadine K. Jawad of Dearborn Heights is a Truman Scholar and senior at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor pursuing a bachelor's degree in public policy and biology. At Oxford, she plans to study international health and tropical medicine.

Clara C. Lepard of East Lansing, a May graduate from Michigan State, works as a research assistant in the university's Research on the Ecology of Carnivores and their Prey Lab. She will pursue a doctorate in zoology at Oxford.

The Rhodes scholarships cover all expenses for two or three years of study starting next October.

