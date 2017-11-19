Bridges hurt in #2 MSU's win over Stony Brook - WNEM TV 5

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Miles Bridges scored 20 points before limping off the court after appearing to injure his right ankle, casting a pall over No. 2 Michigan State as it beat Stony Brook 93-71 on Sunday night.
   The Spartans (2-1) bounced back from their loss to top-ranked Duke with a win that will be remembered as being costly if Bridges is seriously hurt.
   He was fouled with 8:32 left in the game and was later holding his right ankle on the bench. After trying to stay in the game to shoot free throws, the preseason All-America player went back to the bench briefly before walking toward the locker room.
   Nick Ward scored a season-high 22 points, Joshua Langford had a career-high 19 points and Cassius Winston scored a season-high 13 points and had six assists for the Spartans.
   The Seawolves (0-4) led for much of the first half, holding Bridges to two points as they led 22-15 midway through the first half.
   Stony Brook's Elijah Olaniyi scored 16, Akwasi Yeboah had 15 points, UC Iroegbu scored 12 and Tyrell Sturdivant added 10 points.
   BIG PICTURE
   Stony Brook: The America East Conference team made 13 of 26 3-pointers against one of the top teams in the country. That kind of shooting can help the Seawolves pull off an upset.
   Michigan State: Bridges' health is a key factor for the team, and for himself. The sophomore returned to school this season, turning down a chance to be a first-round pick in the NBA draft and making the Spartans one of the top teams in college basketball.
   UP NEXT
   Stony Brook: In its home opener on Wednesday night, hosts Brown.
   Michigan State: Plays DePaul on Thursday night.

