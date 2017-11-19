Benefit held to cover funeral of 20-month-old Delilah Bieski

A tragedy struck a family last month when 20-month-old Delilah Bieski lost her life after a head injury. Now, community members are coming together to help her family get through these tough times.

“It beats you up inside knowing you can’t hold your baby anymore,” said Chelsae Smith, Delilah’s mother.

A family struggling weeks after their 20-month-old baby tragically lost her life.

“She had this little thing where she’d talk about papa,” said Tyson Western, the grandfather. “I’d leave the room and I’d hear ‘papa go, papa go’.”

They share their favorite memories of young Delilah Beiski trying to cope with her no longer being there to make everyone smile.

“Those kind of things I’m trying to hold onto, everyone is,” Western said. “She was a happy girl.”

Delilah was brought to the hospital on Oct. 26 with serve head injuries and died later that day.

Now, family friends and supporters packed Frick’s Bar in Midland to raise money for the young girl’s funeral.

With a silent auction, games for kids, and great food, organizers hope to ease the financial strain on Delilah’s family.

“She was just a beautiful little girl and did not deserve this at all,” said Kryssi Pickering, a neighbor of Smith and organizer of the event. “She deserves to be laid to rest.”

Her father, Zachary Beiski, was arrested for murder and child abuse in connection to Delilah’s death.

However, those at the benefit said the focus isn’t on how Delilah died, but rather taking care of the family after the tragic loss.

“This is not what matters right now,” Pickering said. “What matters is that this is for Delilah. This is all for Delilah.”

“There’s no manual that tells you how to get through something like this,” said Renee Thomas, the great-grandmother. “It’s just raw feelings every day.”

For Delilah's mother, she’s glad to see so many people pouring love for their family.

“It makes me very happy to know people out there care,” Smith said.

All proceeds made during the event will go towards the funeral costs and to the family of Delilah.

