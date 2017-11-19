Women’s expo brings awareness to bone marrow donation program

Forty-six area vendors set up shop for the 2017 Fall Women’s Expo.

The event was held at the Horizon’s Conference center in Saginaw Township as a day of shopping and fun, but to also bring awareness to Be the Match registry. It’s a National Bone Marrow Donor Program and a portion of each ticket sold goes directly to the program.

Expo organizers say it’s much more than just business.

“I was a bone marrow donor back in 2010 myself, so I looked for an opportunity to incorporate something like this into my business,” said Cynthia Acha, who was a coordinator at the expo.

Michigan Blood was also on-site hosting a blood drive and shoppers were able to browse clothing, decor, and even sweet treats made locally.

“I bake sugar cookies, cupcakes, cakes, macarons, eclairs, puff pastry. Chocolate covered Oreos,” said Kamryn Chasnis, the owner of Kamryn’s Creations. “Basically if you order it, I can do it.”

If you would like to help the cause, you can visit Be the Match’s website to make a donation.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.