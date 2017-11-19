Pay it Forward event raises money for homeless children

The holidays are almost upon us and while many use this time to see family, it’s also a time to give back to those in need.

That’s the whole idea behind the Swan Valley Pay it Forward open house.

The annual event raises money for area families for the holidays. This year was so popular there was a line out the door.

“It’s awesome we couldn’t thank the community enough,” said Tracey Williams, the founder of Pay it Forward. “We have a lot of support. Everyone comes out, it’s a lot of fun for everybody. It puts everybody in the holiday spirit.”

Proceeds from the event will go toward providing a Christmas party for children at homeless shelters in the area.

