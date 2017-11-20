Should schools give free meals to all students?

Schools have always been on the front lines in the battle against hunger.

More than 30 million kids benefit from federal money for school lunch programs, but by some estimates at least one in six still don't know where the next meal is coming from.

Now, some are arguing that food programs should be expanded - offering free meals to each kid regardless of income.

A county in Indiana has done just that for the last five years by offering free breakfast every day.

Last year, the district served 345,000 breakfasts at no charge.

