Search underway for man who escaped police custody

Authorities are on the lookout for a man they say escaped from police custody.

Larry Emery, 38, of Pontiac was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a white t-shirt and no shoes.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department said they were interviewing Emery about a shooting at Duckett’s Sports Bar and Grill that injured two people.

Officers were just about to transport Emery to the county jail when he fled the interview room, according to police.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest and you will remain anonymous

