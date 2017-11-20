7,000-ton train traveling from Virginia to Michigan derails

A 7,000-ton train derailed near a home in Appalachia, Virginia Saturday night.

According to Norfolk Southern, the train was traveling from Andover, Virginia to Michigan when 38 cars derailed.

“All you heard was like a big boom like several times,” Jullian Hoffman said. “I thought they were like blowing up something through here.”

The train company said an estimated 400-tons of coal spilled into nearby Pigeon Creek.

“Norfolk is working closely with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to minimize the impact to the waterway,” the train company said in a statement.

"We have always had trains,” Rufus Barnett said.

Barnett has lived near the train tracks for more than 30 years. He said the community is no stranger to train accidents.

“Once before me and my cousin was sitting out on the porch and we heard them all starting to pile up right in front of us here, but this is about the fourth time it’s happened,” Barnett said.

According to the National Railroad Association, it was in fact the fourth time a train has derailed in Wise County in the last 10 years.

