Airport traffic expected to see major increase for Thanksgiving

You may want to look at flying this year, as analysts said round-trip tickets for the top 40 domestic routes are the lowest they've been in five years.

Some travelers who arrived at the Gerald R. Ford Airport in Grand Rapids Sunday morning are beating the rush by heading out earlier than the peak that's expected later this week.

Kathy Pelletier said she saved money by buying her ticket in September and by getting in and out of town early.

"My daughter and her husband live here in Michigan, so I'm spending the week with them," Pelletier said. "I think everybody's going to be leaving Sunday."

She's also beating the airport crowds that analysts expect to be the largest they've been since 2005.

However, for those who will hit the roads this holiday travel season, experts said gas prices are the highest they've been in the last three years during the Thanksgiving period.

AAA expects 89 percent of the 53 million travelers Thanksgiving week to hit the roads.

Drivers will face the most congestion during the early evenings, as commuters mix with holiday travelers.

If you're one of those millions in the air or on the road over the next week, be sure to check flight schedules, road conditions and weather reports almost constantly to make sure you get where you're going safely and on time.

