MeTooMSU movement created in light of Nassar lawsuits

The national “Me Too” movement has allowed victims of sexual assault or harassment come out and share their stories to support others and show them they’re not alone. Now, there’s a movement starting on Facebook that mirrors that campaign called “Me Too MSU.”

Jessica Smith is one of the more than 100 women who said they were sexually abused by former Michigan State University gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

“I was speaking to some people that I know who are students at MSU and they heard about my story from Facebook and me posting and being on the news and they were surprised, and I was surprised because they didn't really know what was going on,” Smith said. “To me it just kind of showed a lack of overall knowledge from everybody and that was kind of, one of the main basis that I wanted to start the page was so that everyone could be informed.”

Smith created a Facebook page called "Me Too MSU.” It’s a place where victims and advocates of sexual assault and harassment can join together as one to share both stories and encouragement from their experiences on campus.

“The message will go to me or another victim that, ya know, understands or has been there and having that support is really important,” Smith said.

In less than 48 hours, the page gained more than 300 likes. It asks people to support its goal by placing a green "x" over their profile picture.

Smith said it's to speak out against MSU turning a blind eye toward sexual abuse or assaults on campus.

“Essentially, we're wanting to cross out the culture that is there,” Smith said.

MSU declined to comment on this movement, however, it's spokesman Jason Cody released the following statement in response to other recent news regarding Larry Nassar:

"MSU from the beginning has sought justice in the Larry Nassar case. As our president has said, we recognize the pain sexual violence causes and deeply regret any time someone in our community experiences it."

Cody goes on to say that while Nassar’s behavior was deeply disturbing and repugnant, it was through the hard work of the MSU Police Department that Nassar is being brought to justice.

MSU has also created a website called “Our Commitment” to showcase its efforts to combat sexual violence.

However, Smith said that response is not enough.

“I just don't want any more secrets. I want everyone to be informed and with the truth and I don't feel like that should have to come from me. I think that should be coming from MSU themselves,” she said.

