DNR to auction surplus land around MI

MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced it will offer surplus public land for sale by sealed-bid auction.

The auction will last from Dec. 12, 2017, to Jan. 10, 2018 and will feature in 80 counties around the central and northern region of Lower Michigan as well as in the Upper Peninsula.

Some of the counties include:

  • Alpena County 
  • Arenac County 
  • Barry County 
  • Bay County 
  • Cheboygan County 
  • Dickinson County 
  • Gladwin County 
  • Iron County 
  • Kalkaska County 
  • Lake County 
  • Menominee County 
  • Midland County 
  • Montmorency County 
  • Muskegon County 
  • Newaygo County 
  • Oakland County 
  • Oscoda County 
  • Roscommon County 

The properties can range from less than an acre to 146 acres.

These lands are separate from other DNR-managed public lands as they are difficult to manage and have a limited amount of recreation benefits.

Many of the parcels are forested, have a riverside or lakeside, and are ideal for private ownership.

The large-acreage parcels can be found in Alpena, Arenac, Gladwin, Menominee, Montmorency, Osceola, and Roscommon counties.

More information on the auction, including the minimum bid price, property descriptions, and conditions of sale, head to DNR’s website under Land for Sale.

Property listings will be available on the auction’s start date of Dec. 12.

