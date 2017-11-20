DNR to auction surplus land around MI

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced it will offer surplus public land for sale by sealed-bid auction.

The auction will last from Dec. 12, 2017, to Jan. 10, 2018 and will feature in 80 counties around the central and northern region of Lower Michigan as well as in the Upper Peninsula.

Some of the counties include:

Alpena County

Arenac County

Barry County

Bay County

Cheboygan County

Dickinson County

Gladwin County

Iron County

Kalkaska County

Lake County

Menominee County

Midland County

Montmorency County

Muskegon County

Newaygo County

Oakland County

Oscoda County

Roscommon County

The properties can range from less than an acre to 146 acres.

These lands are separate from other DNR-managed public lands as they are difficult to manage and have a limited amount of recreation benefits.

Many of the parcels are forested, have a riverside or lakeside, and are ideal for private ownership.

The large-acreage parcels can be found in Alpena, Arenac, Gladwin, Menominee, Montmorency, Osceola, and Roscommon counties.

More information on the auction, including the minimum bid price, property descriptions, and conditions of sale, head to DNR’s website under Land for Sale.

Property listings will be available on the auction’s start date of Dec. 12.

