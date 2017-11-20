Man sentenced for hit-and-run that killed Midland man

A man charged in a deadly hit-and-run has been sentenced to 7-to-10 years in prison.

John Tiffany was sentenced to five charges including reckless driving, causing death, and tampering with evidence on Nov. 20.

Tiffany pled guilty to the hit-and-run that killed Keith Taylor or Midland.

Investigators said Taylor was hit as he got out of his car in the northwest Michigan community of Mesick back in August.

Tiffany turned himself in a month after the accident.

A woman connected to the case, Brianna Rope, is facing charges from the same case including tampering with evidence and witness interfering.

