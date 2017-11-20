Man sentenced for hit-and-run that killed Midland man - WNEM TV 5

Man sentenced for hit-and-run that killed Midland man

Posted: Updated:
John Tiffany John Tiffany
Keith Taylor (Source: ObitMichigan.com) Keith Taylor (Source: ObitMichigan.com)
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A man charged in a deadly hit-and-run has been sentenced to 7-to-10 years in prison.

John Tiffany was sentenced to five charges including reckless driving, causing death, and tampering with evidence on Nov. 20.

>>Read more: Man and woman face charges for fatal hit-and-run<<

Tiffany pled guilty to the hit-and-run that killed Keith Taylor or Midland.

Investigators said Taylor was hit as he got out of his car in the northwest Michigan community of Mesick back in August.

Tiffany turned himself in a month after the accident.

A woman connected to the case, Brianna Rope, is facing charges from the same case including tampering with evidence and witness interfering.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.