Deputies: Drunk man drives SUV into his own house

A man was arrested after deputies said he got drunk and drove his vehicle into his own house.

Clare County Deputies were called to Oak Flats Road in Hayes Township at around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 20.

When they arrived, they found a 2000 Silver Dodge Durango had slammed into the home.

Deputies believe that the driver, David Wright, 38, had just finished a repair on his SUV and was taking it for a test drive when he hit the house.

Officials said he was drunk and was arrested for 3rd offense drunk driving.

Deputies said his blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit.

No one was hurt.

