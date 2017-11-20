Deputies: Drunk man drives SUV into his own house - WNEM TV 5

Deputies: Drunk man drives SUV into his own house

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Source: Clare County Sheriff Source: Clare County Sheriff
David Wright (Source: Clare County Sheriff) David Wright (Source: Clare County Sheriff)
CLARE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A man was arrested after deputies said he got drunk and drove his vehicle into his own house.

Clare County Deputies were called to Oak Flats Road in Hayes Township at around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 20.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

When they arrived, they found a 2000 Silver Dodge Durango had slammed into the home.

Deputies believe that the driver, David Wright, 38, had just finished a repair on his SUV and was taking it for a test drive when he hit the house.

Officials said he was drunk and was arrested for 3rd offense drunk driving.

Deputies said his blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.