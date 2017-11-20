Four men arrested for delivering drugs, maintaining drug house

Huron County Sheriff Office deputies arrested three men for delivering heroin and crack cocaine and one for maintaining a drug house.

On Nov. 18, deputies were following up on two unrelated drug investigations, which both led to traffic stops.

The first stop led to the arrest in Kinde of a 30-year-man from Detroit and a 25-year-old from Sebewaing. Both men were taken into custody for delivering heroin.

The man from Detroit was also charged for possession of marijuana. He was also wanted by the Michigan Department of Corrections for parole violations.

Deputies found more than $600 in cash from the traffic stop.

A 31-year-old Grand Blanc woman was questioned in this incident and released with possible charges.

Both men are lodged in jail. The Detroit man did not receive bond and the Sebewaing man's bond was set at $5,000.

Deputies were assisted by Port Austin police in this case.

The second stop led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, both from Saginaw.

The 21-year-old was taken into custody for the delivery of heroin and crack cocaine. While the 26-year-old was arrested for maintaining a drug house.

Other charges may follow as the case develops.

Deputies found $2,100 worth of heroin and more than $800 in cash in the vehicle.

Both men are lodged in jail. The 21-year-old's bond was set at $10,000 and the 26-year-old's bond was set at $1,000.

Deputies received help from the Sebewaing Village police in this case.

