Records: Coldest, warmest, wettest and snowiest Thanksgivings

The countdown is on, Thanksgiving is just a couple days away. It is a wonderful time of year to spend with friends and family, and to make new memories. Although for some it leads to a travel nightmare, especially if the weather impacts your travel plans.

Lucky for us, the weather is cooperating in Mid-Michigan this year. For the big travel day on Wednesday, weather conditions look good. High temperatures are holding in the mid 30s, with mostly sunny skies. On Thanksgiving, Thursday November 23rd, we will have dry conditions and partly cloudy skies with temperatures climbing into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

But that hasn't always been the case. Some years, low temperatures dropped down into the single digits. And some years we’ve had high temperatures soaring in the 60s. Living in Michigan we’ve also had our fair share of snow and rain landing on this holiday.

Last year (2016) high temperatures were in the mid-30s with a light wind and no measurable precipitation.

Scroll down and look at some of the previously recorded statistics from the National Weather Service. Find out what year was the coldest, warmest, wettest and had the deepest snowpack based on location.

Tri-Cities:

Coldest -The coldest high temperature: 19 degrees on 11/27/1930.

-The coldest low temperature: 7 degrees on 11/23/1950.

Warmest - On 11/26/1914 and 11/26/1908 we had a high temperature of 64 degrees.

- On 11/24/1966 we had the warmest low temperature of 52 degrees.

Wettest – 11/24/1983 with 1.06” of precipitation

Snowiest- 11/28/1991 with 4.2” of snowfall

Deepest Snowpack – 11/27/1975 with 8.0”



Flint:

Coldest - The coldest high temperature: 22 degrees on 11/26/1936.

-The coldest low temperature: 4 degrees on 11/27/1930.

Warmest- On 11/22/2012 we had a high temperature of 63 degrees.

- On 11/22/1969 we had the warmest low temperature of 53 degrees.

Wettest – 11/28/1968 with 1.64” of precipitation.

Snowiest- 11/28/1991 with 4.2” of snowfall.

Deepest Snowpack – 11/27/1975 with 8.0”

