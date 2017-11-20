Review recommends Michigan State improve Title IX program - WNEM TV 5

Review recommends Michigan State improve Title IX program

EAST LANSING, MI (AP) -

A law firm hired to review Michigan State University's Title IX program found it complies with federal legal requirements but can be improved.

The school said a report released Monday by the Kansas City-based Husch Blackwell firm recommended the university improve the program by re-evaluating its mandatory reporting protocols and streamlining the policy to make it more accessible for students and employees.

The firm was hired in September after three football players were accused of sexually assaulting a woman earlier this year. The former players were dismissed for violating the school's relationship violence and sexual misconduct policy.

They were kicked off the football team in June after criminal charges against them were made public.

As part of its review, Husch Blackwell interviewed university officials, students, faculty, and staff.

