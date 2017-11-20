Send Santa to the Troops ships more than 1,100 packages

Mid-Michigan volunteers are sending Christmas cheer thousands of miles away to our nation’s heroes.

Send Santa to the Troops packed up and shipped more than 1,100 packages.

“It’s been a rough year, but we were still able to pull this together to make this event happen,” said Travis George, volunteer for Send Santa to the Troops.

It’s not easy gathering thousands of personal items to package and send off to the men and women serving overseas.

But the Send Santa to the Troops group in Bay County managed to meet its goal of putting together 1,100 packages full of things such as snacks, clothing and personal hygiene items.

“We’re not sure how the postage is going to end up, we never know that answer,” said Melissa Alex, volunteer for Send Santa to the Troops.

What they do know are individual lists of items from the men and women overseas and volunteers filled those lists at an armory.

One of the people who is part of this projects said she has a very personal reason why she gets involved every year.

In 2005, Melissa Alex’s husband was deployed to Iraq. Alex lost her husband overseas.

Her husband received a care package like this and she wants to make sure everyone who serves gets one too.

About 150 volunteers turned out to help send off the packages. Without these folks, the program wouldn’t happen.

“I like the people and I like to help out,” Travis said.

You can help out by donating some money to the Send Santa to the Troops program or you can go online and vote in a contest in which the group hopes to win a $5,000 grant.

