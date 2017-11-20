Soup kitchens to volunteers: Stay home this Thanksgiving

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, thousands of residents will want to volunteer at a soup kitchen or food bank this holiday.

Many of those non-profits are urging volunteers to simply stay home.

Dawn Goodrow, director of the East Side Soup Kitchen in Saginaw, said they get an influx of one-time volunteers during the holidays.

"The only issue is that we have regular volunteers that know their way around our kitchen, know how we do the processes," Goodrow said.

Goodrow said all volunteers are appreciated, but one-time volunteers do not contribute to the overall mission of the soup kitchen.

"We need that year round. We need personal products for our guests year round," Goodrow said.

She also said there are other ways people can get involved in the community.

"Organize a fundraiser, be a part of our fundraisers. We have committees for fundraising events that we always need people for," Goodrow said.

Goodrow said volunteering is always helpful, but money makes for an even better donation.

"The best donation is cold hard cash. We have opportunities to purchase food at a greater value than what the average person can donate," Goodrow said.

She said people should think of alternative ways to give back during the holidays and to remember to give throughout the year.

