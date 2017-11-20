A Black Friday weather deal

Sun managed to finally punch through the clouds for our Thanksgiving. The only problem is that it was largely outside of Mid-Michigan. A persistent band of clouds hung tough, but the weather was at least tranquil. We'll look to make up for the gray skies as the shopping frenzy begins on Black Friday.

Overnight

Clouds will at last begin to thin out, leaving behind a clear to partly cloudy sky overnight. Temps will take a cold turn once again to the upper 20s and low 30s, but it will feel more like the teens and 20s thanks to lingering winds. South-southwest winds tonight at 6-12 mph.

Black Friday

Our weather will be offering up a one-day deal of its own on Black Friday. Much of the day will see a blend of sun and clouds, and while it will be quite breezy, you won't need to layer up quite as much! Thanks to southwesterly winds at 10-20 mph, a wedge of unseasonably mild air will pour in across the Great Lakes region.

Highs will stretch out to the low 50s for most of us, putting us close to 10 degrees above average for late-November. A few showers will be possible in the evening as a new disturbance approaches, but it will be a great day for shopping or getting out to work off that turkey and stuffing beforehand.

Saturday & Sunday

Back to mostly cloudy skies as we move into the second half of the long holiday weekend. Along with the clouds, we could see a stray rain, or even a snow shower thanks to a colder air mass moving back in. Highs will still hang on to the mid 40s before declining later in the day.

We'll wrap up Thanksgiving Weekend with a returning chill, but we'll take the chance for rain or snow showers out of the equation. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will take over with high temps returning to the low 40s.

If you're already curious about what to expect when we return to the normal routine next week, here's an early look in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

