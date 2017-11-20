A second-half shift

Tough to get better weather in late-November than what we were treated to today! Half of the holiday weekend is still ahead of us, but can we expect more of what we saw on Friday?

Overnight

Following a Spring-like Black Friday, complete with sunshine and temps in the middle and upper 50s, clouds will make their return to our skies overnight. The clouds are associated with an approaching cold front bringing a wide swath of showers to the upper peninsula and Wisconsin.

Fortunately for us, most of these showers will dissipate before reaching Mid-Michigan, but we can't completely rule out a few isolated raindrops overnight. Temperatures will remain quite mild, settling to about 40 degrees by morning along with a blustery SSW wind at 10-20 mph.

Saturday & Sunday

Back to mostly cloudy skies as we move into the second half of the long holiday weekend. Along with mostly cloudy skies, we could see a stray rain, or even a snow shower thanks to a colder air mass moving back in. Highs will hover in the low 40s through lunchtime, then decline into the low and middle 30s by evening.

We'll wrap up Thanksgiving Weekend with cooler conditions, but we'll take the chance for rain or snow showers out of the equation. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will take over with high temps returning to the low 40s.

If you're already curious about what to expect when we return to the normal routine next week, here's an early look in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

