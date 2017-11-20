Weather to be thankful for

So far, so good as we roll into Thanksgiving weekend! A bit colder than a lot of us would probably like, but at least we haven't been getting rained or snowed on as we're preparing to hit the roads. What's the rest of the weekend cooking up for us?

Overnight

Overcast skies will dominate the night as a small disturbance spreads in from the northern Plains. Even so, the weather will not be getting in the way of your pre-Thanksgiving travel. Just make sure to dress warmly, as lows slip back into the middle and upper 20s. Lighter winds out of the southwest at 6-12 mph will occasionally push wind chills into the upper teens and low 20s.

Thanksgiving

If you're holding off until tomorrow to hit the road, you'll still be in good shape. We'll begin the day under mostly cloudy skies, but look for some sun to return as we sit down to our Thanksgiving meals! Temps will moderate slightly to around 40 degrees, but increasing winds will still have us feeling more like the 20s and 30s.

Black Friday

Black Friday shoppers are in for an extra treat, aside from the deals they'll be grabbing. Much of the day will see a blend of sun and clouds, and you won't need to layer up quite as much! Temperatures will receive a nice boost, stretching out to around 50 degrees. A few showers will be possible in the evening as a new disturbance approaches, but it will be a great day for shopping or getting out to work off that turkey and stuffing beforehand.

Saturday & Sunday

Back to mostly cloudy skies as we move into the second half of the long holiday weekend. Along with the clouds, we could see a stray rain, or even a snow shower thanks to colder air aloft. Highs will still hang on to the mid 40s before declining later in the day.

We'll wrap up Thanksgiving Weekend with a returning chill, but we'll take the chance for rain or snow showers out of the equation. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will take over with high temps relegated to the upper 30s.

If you're already curious about what to expect when we return to the normal routine next week, here's an early look in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

