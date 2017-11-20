Neighbors concerned after firetruck shows up to house fire without water

A firetruck raced to a burning home without water. Now that home is a total loss.

Neighbors are worried the same thing could happen to them.

"A firetruck with no water," said David Limmer, neighbor. "They weren't gonna put that out with shovels."

Limmer was stunned a Forest Township firetruck arrived at his neighbor's burning home off of Dodge Road, spewing water into the street.

"It looked like a wave coming out of the firetruck from the top of the hill all the way down. If it wasn't tragic, it would've been comedic," Limmer said.

Now Limmer wants answers.

"I'm more terrified than I am mad. We gotta fix this so it doesn't cost somebody their life," Limmer said.

Forest Township Fire Chief David Lutze said the truck is 15 years old and the department has never had a problem before.

He said a fan crashed into a switch breaking its guard. That caused the hatch to open, releasing all the water.

His crew checked if anyone was inside the house. About 10 minutes later support showed up.

Lutze said this accident was something they could not have prepared for.

"We run, run sheets when we come back after every fire. Check everything out to make sure they're in working order and that had been working. So it's not like something we tried to put off to the side or anything like that," Lutze said.

He said the department bought a new guard for that switch and it is their only truck with a switch like that.

Lutze is confident this won't happen again.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.