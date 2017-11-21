Experts: Don't force your children to hug, kiss relatives

Thanksgiving is a chance for families to spend some quality time together, but sometimes family members just can't resist hugging and kissing the little ones.

Should you force your kids to hug and kiss relatives? Experts say physical touch should never be coercive. Children need to be able to say "no!"

So, how do you handle the situation when kids cringe at the thought of too much personal contact?

Share your thoughts on our Facebook page using the hashtag #wheremomsmeet

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.