Man charged in fatal crash with stolen car

A man has been charged in connection to the fatal crash in Washtenaw County on Nov. 20.

Jason Baase, 34, of Byron Center, was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree fleeing and eluding, and driving while license is suspended causing death.

The crash happened on northbound M-52 near Old Manchester Road in Chelsea.

Dawn Anderson, 52, of Grass Lake, was killed in the crash, police said.

Baase was arraigned on Nov. 24 at the University of Michigan Hospital where he is receiving treatment for injuries he sustained in the crash, police said.

He is being held without bond.

Authorities said Anderson died after the vehicle she was driving was struck by the driver of a stolen car that was pursued by police through Washtenaw County.

Investigators say a motor carrier officer was investigating a stolen Chrysler 300 traveling east on Interstate 94, and pulled over the vehicle. The driver stopped, then suddenly sped off.

The officer pursued the stolen vehicle for a short distance until the crash.

