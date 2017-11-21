Police identify man killed in Burton construction accident

Police have identified the man who died after being pulled from a water-filled hole.

Investigators said Curtis Duane Hollingshead, 33, from Davison, died on Nov. 21 after the incident on N. Belsay Road and E. Potter Road.

At 10:48 a.m., Burton police and Burton firefighters were called to the location for reports of a man trapped underwater.

Investigators said it appears a 400-pound, 12-inch water main valve disconnected from the water main, causing the hole Hollingshead was in to rapidly fill with water and trap him.

The Burton Fire Department offered life jackets and a long pole with a hook to the work crew who seemed to know where their coworker could be underwater. Hollingshead was found and pulled up by his belt using the long pole, the fire chief said.

First responders rushed him to the hospital and he died that afternoon, Burton Police Det. Don Schreiber said.

Genesee County Drain Commissioner Jeff Wright said the company Hollingshead worked for, Ric-Man Construction, is a private contractor doing drain work for the county.

Burton Police report that the water main was not under pressure, but the 42” water line was full of water.

Michigan Laborers' have released a statement on the loss.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and his brothers and sisters on the jobsite. Times like this give us pause and remind us to be thankful of what we have,” said Geno Alessandrini, Business Manager for the Michigan Laborers’ District Council. “Even with top-notch training and education, accidents still happen on the jobsite because construction is a dangerous business. We’ll be doing everything we can to support the family of our union brother during this trying time.”

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.