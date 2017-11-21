Fire breaks out in attic of Flushing fraternity house

A fire broke out in the attic of a fraternity house in Flushing Tuesday night, according to the Flushing Fire Department.

Central Dispatch reports the fire broke out shortly after 9 p.m. at 1570 Flushing Road - the Sigma Nu fraternity house.

The residents were immediately evacuated and no one was injured, the fire department said.

Part of Elms Road near the fire was shut down so firefighters could access a fire hydrant.

The fraternity is associated with Kettering University and houses 13 students.

"We didn't think it was going to be anything crazy," said Sara Zadeh.

Zadeh was visiting the fraternity house at the time of the fire. She said the smoke detector went off alerting everyone inside to the fire.

"It just erupted in flames and the damage is really bad. Like the entire house is completely damaged," Zadeh said.

Ivan Panayotov used to live in the house when he was a student at Kettering. He said he feels bad for his frat brothers. He fears many of them may have lost computers, clothes and other items.

"To lose it all, I can't imagine," Panayotov said.

Meanwhile, students and staff at Kettering are rallying around the fraternity.

"Already, last night our other fraternities were reaching out," said Patrick Hayes, spokesperson for Kettering.

Hayes said the institution is doing what it can to make sure the displaced students have a place to call home.

"We have significant space in our residence hall. And right now our student life staff is kind of working with the fraternity to figure out the longer term housing," Hayes said.

As for Zadeh, she said she is relieved things didn't turn out worse.

"I'm very thankful that we weren't there when we were sleeping, that it didn't happen during that time," she said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.