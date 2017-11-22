'Cone Weed' raises money for families as social media superstar

Just a few weeks ago, it was just something kind of neat to look at - but it was only for the eyes of those that happened to be driving past it.

Now, the weed has a t-shirt, an official song, a Facebook page, and the distinction of being spread all over the world.

"It's crazy the attention that its brought to Huntersville," Ann Rust said.

Rust has been watching the North Carolina weed turn into a superstar.

"I think it's awesome. It's great to see people giving, all because of a little old weed that grew up out of a cone," she said.

On the surface, that's all it really is. However, when people gave it a name, along with it, came a spirit of sorts.

Now, the magic of the Cone Weed has done a lot more than just flitter in the breeze of passing traffic.

"Nothing really amazes me. But this is kind of amazing," Bill Suthard said.

Suthard is with Huntersville Fire Department. He said the weed has raised more than $14,500 through T-shirt sales and donations. All that money goes to HopeMatch.org which provides Christmas for families in need.

"It's the spirit of giving, it's the spirit of the season, and I really think it's the spirit of the people of Huntersville too," Suthard said.

Just down the road, at a little country store owned by Madeline Phillips, the spirit of the Cone Weed is summed up quite nicely.

"It's gave hope. It's gave happiness. And it just says Merry Christmas," Phillips said.

