Time lapse video shows construction of UM-Flint footbridge

University of Michigan-Flint is building bridges!

The university’s department of public safety posted the time lapse video on their Facebook page Wednesday.

The footbridge connects the north and south campus. The department said it’s scheduled to open before the start of the winter semester.

The bridge was built in partnership with the University of Michigan-Flint, Consumers Energy and the city of Flint.

