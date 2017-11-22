A LOOK INSIDE: Decorations at Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland

Do you need any help decking the halls for the holidays? How about putting a personal spin on things this time around?

“A lot of customers come in and say, 'Aren't you sick of Christmas?' We say, no. It's fun to come in every day and listen to the Christmas music, and decorate. You really have to love Christmas and I do, so, it's fun!” said Jennifer Mays, assistant supervisor of the decorating team.

When you go behind the scenes at Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland, it really is Santa’s workshop with packing, shipping and of course, decorating!

“We decorate all the trees that go out to the floor. We do the displays that are up above. We kinda do a little bit of everything,” said Jason Schnell, team leader of the decorating department.

Schnell and Mays are just two members of a more than 15-person team that helps to make sure the world's largest Christmas store is decked out from top-to-bottom – literally – year-round.

“We've got people that are carpenters, and people that are decorators, painters. We have a really good painter, Eileen, she's amazing,” Mays said.

Bronner's is just one big, giant Christmas decoration. A lot of the decorations – swags, wreaths and garlands, are even made at the store.

“We do make quite a bit of it. Our custom decorating department does the different swags and things, and we do quantities of some of them. If that's not your color, you can also go to our customer service and special order one in your color. If it's moss, or teals, or purples, or whatever - if it doesn't quite fit the Christmas motif, we'll be happy to custom make pieces, too,” Maria Sutorik said.

If you're a sports fan looking to feature your favorite team, this place probably has it!

“You can find your favorite NFL team, your NHL team and so on. We get visitors from all 50 states and foreign countries, so, we try to please something from everyone's hometown,” Sutorik said.

Beyond ornaments, the decorating department crafted a sporty tree out of hockey sticks.

“We came up with this idea while trying to display our hockey ornaments better. We had Randy, he made all of the hockey sticks, out of OSB, he painted them all. Deb wrapped the garland around it - that's actually a hockey helmet as the topper. Then, the base is wood. Randy made it into a gigantic hockey puck,” Mays said.

What Bronner’s is perhaps best known for is their ability to put pretty much anything you want onto an ornament.

“These ornaments - the four-inch size - my father, Wally, actually painted for the children at the first Christmas party we had. And, each child got to take home a bulb with their name on it, and then after the party, they thought well, goodness, that'd be a great gift or we want more on our family tree. So, the requests, kind of the demand, kind of built from that, just from a simple gift,” Sutorik said.

If you aren't into the traditional tree trimmings, you can deck the halls to the theme of your favorite movie, TV show, or brand.

“All of these licensed products, we don't just produce. They have to get permission from the company to do those, so a lot of these are from companies that acquired the license and so on. But, they're very, very popular,” Sutorik said.

How's that for a customized Christmas?

