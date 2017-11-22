Midland dealership damaged in fire

A Mid-Michigan dealership is thanking the quick response of a local fire department.

It happened about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21 at the Garber Chevrolet located at 1700 N. Saginaw Road in Midland.

The dealership said some Midland firefighters were heading to the grocery store when they saw flames coming from an exhaust vent on the roof over the vehicle cleanup department. Fire alarms had not be triggered, the dealership said.

The fire department responded immediately and put out the blaze.

Garber said no employees were inside at the time. The damage was contained to the roof of the building, the company said.

The dealership is open for business Wednesday.

