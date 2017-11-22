I-Team Report: Cell phone savings

It’s your constant connection to the outside world, whether you’re walking the streets of your neighborhood or relaxing on your living room couch.

If it’s not in your hand, your cell phone is almost never far away.

As our reliance on the cell phone has grown, so too has the price we pay every month.

And that has many asking why.

“I noticed that tons and tons of people were overspending on their cell phone bills. Customer after customer coming into the store and they were complaining about the bills being higher than they should be,” said Nick Lindwedel, founder of a new start-up company called Review My Bill.

The company does just what the name says.

“The motto of my business is same contract, same carrier, lower bill.”

So, if everything stays the same, how exactly does he save you money?

“If you go to Verizon right now, or Sprint, they are going to offer you these three plans. And nothing against them, but they don’t tell you about the best 500 plans that would best serve your needs.”

The key is to tap into all of the other options available, which may not be so simple in the store.

Employees themselves may not know about them or are less eager to explain.

“Customers aren’t going to know about these other plans.”

And that’s where Lindwedel comes in.

After working in the cell phone industry for years he says he knows the codes for all the plans you might not be able to find yourself.

“Cell phone carriers tend to make things really hard, and I realize that was part of the headache of the customers dealing with the carrier. They wanted me to deal with it, so I make all the changes on the customer’s behalf.”

So, the TV5 I-Team tested it out.

You just go to reviewmybill.com, click on your carrier, add your name and number, and then hit “free quote”.

This is what happened when we tried it.

The website was able to save us around $20 a month.

“If you sign up, on your very next bill you will receive the savings on it. Then what we do is we share in the savings for a period of 12 months.”

So, if Lindwedel saves you $50 a month, you pay the company half that, $25 for one year.

The site only works if you have a plan with one of the big four, ATT, Sprint, Verizon, or T-Mobile.

Lindwedel said they find savings 95 percent of the time.

And if they don’t find any savings, they will pay your next month’s bill.

“People love it, it’s a no-brainer.”

