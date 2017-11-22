Police: Heroin, narcotics found in Clare County drug house

Authorities arrested two people after deputies found suspected heroin and narcotics inside a Clare County home.

Sheriff's deputies were called about 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21 to the 4000 block of E. Oakley in Hayes Township to assist Michigan Department of Corrections parole agents.

When they arrived, deputies and a K9 unit found the homeowner was maintaining a drug house. The deputies seized heroin and various narcotics pills, police said.

Ashley Cooper, 28, and Allen Garvin, 29, were arrested. They both live in the home.

They were both charged with maintaining a drug house.

Garvin was also charged with delivering/manufacturing a controlled substance and three counts of possession of a controlled substance under 25 grams.

They are both lodged in the Clare County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.